LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George K. House, 81, passed away at 7:15 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

George was born May 2, 1941 in Chester, West Virginia, a son of the late Merven and Myrtle (Robb) House and had lived in the area all his life.

He was a truck driver for over 60 years, driving last for Heritage Corporation.

He loved old trucks, Jeeps and tractors.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 43 years, Sandy (Stock) House, whom he married December 29, 1979; his children, George (Heather) House of East Palestine, Rodney (Daphne) House of Lisbon, Jeff House of Hanoverton, Denise Robinson of Bolivia, North Carolina, Jerry (Chrystal) House of Lisbon, Kari House of Lisbon and Mike (Sara) McCallister of Mogadore, Ohio; sisters, Shirley (Boyd) Thompson of Salineville and Myrtle Hupp in Lisbon; 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, George was also preceded in death by his children, Vicki Dawson and Chris McCallister; siblings, Ruth Felger, Mary Allmon, William House and James House and by his grandson, Mark House.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family. Friends may also view George’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George K. House, please visit our floral store.