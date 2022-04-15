ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George F. Sturgeon, 70, of Atwater, passed away peacefully early Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by his loving family members.

George was born April 27, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, the son of Franklin and Mary (Cox) Sturgeon.

He was a 1969 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

Following graduation, he worked in several venues including Nease Chemical before finding his true calling as a nurse in the emergency room. He graduated as a Registered Nurse from Kent State University and worked for 35 years at Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna. Although he was a knowledgeable and caring nurse, he also saw the humorous side of life.

George had many interests. He enjoyed helping others with home projects, lifting weights, motorcycles and long-distance bicycling. However, his greatest passion since childhood was reading science fiction novels.

George leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dianne (Guimond) Sturgeon, whom he married June 3, 1977; his sons, Chris (Heather) Johnson of Alliance and Matt (fiancée, Kasey) Sturgeon of Canton; his daughters, Aprile (Brian) Cassidy of Davisville, West Virginia and Andrea (Mike) Benson-Harris of Randolph. He also leaves grandchildren, Olivia, Hayle, Brennen, Jack, Hunter and Veronica and great- grandchildren, Kyra, Emma, Aiden, Max, Reagan and Hudson. George is also survived by his sisters, Mary Sims of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Gwen (Frank) Francis of Salineville, Ohio, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his uncle, Walter (Trish) Sturgeon of East Palestine.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Albert Sturgeon.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Private burial will follow at the Kemble Cemetery in Elkton.

The family requests that those in attendance please wear face masks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Center of Hope Food Pantry, 1081 West Main Street, Ravenna, Ohio 44266, or the Lepper Library, 323 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon, Ohio 44432, or to plant a tree in George’s memory.

