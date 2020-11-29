Gayle L. McCullough, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle L. McCullough, 55, of Lisbon-Canfield Road, passed away unexpectedly at 3:23 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at University Hospital Parma Medical Center following a recent illness.

Ms. McCullough was born November 27, 1964 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard T. and Emma Mae (Bilsky) McCullough and had lived in the area all of her life.

A 1982 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Gayle had worked as a fork lift operator at Ventra in Salem for over 27 years. She had also worked as a bartender at the Ivystone for many years.

Gayle was a member of the VFW Post 4111 ladies auxiliary, loved listening to country music and enjoyed sitting and having a good conversation with her friends.

She is survived by her sons, Ralph McCullough of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Tyler McCullough of Unity; sisters, Denise (Rick) Mollenkopf, Sr. and Sherry (Dean) Boso both of Lisbon; brothers, Jeffrey McCullough and Michael McCullough of Franklin Square; grandchildren, Justin Ray McCullough, Kenna-Lyn Alexy McCullough and Seylah-Ray Marie McCullough; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her infant son, Christopher McCullough; brother, Edward McCullough and her lifelong companion, Gilbert Ray Sellers.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

All other services will be private and burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

Face masks and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Friends may also view Gayle’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

