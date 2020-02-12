Gary P. Holloway, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary P. Holloway, 79, of Miller Road, passed away peacefully at 1:34 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Holloway was born January 27, 1941 in East Palestine, Ohio, the son of the late Richard and Elizabeth (Cramer) Holloway and had lived most of his life in the area.

Gary worked as a union lineman for the City of Columbiana for over 30 years and was a foreman for the last four years, retiring in 2005.

He was a proud member of the U.S. Navy, serving on an aircraft carrier during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Gary was also a member of the American Legion Benjamin Franklin Post 290 and was a member of Wick Lodge 481 F&AM.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a true dog lover. He will also be remembered for his faithful weekly attendance at the Rogers Sale.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of nearly 50 years, Barbara (Kramer) Holloway, whom he married March 20, 1970; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Michael Johns of Cleveland Heights and Rebecca and Greg Hood of Leavittsburg, Ohio; sons, Gary Paul Holloway of Streetsboro, Ohio and Scott Holloway of Lisbon; sister, Barbara (Aldo) Garuccio of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Drew (Kelli) Starr, Katie Tracey, Michelle Cain, Blake Hood and Bailey Hood.

A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

