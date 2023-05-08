LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee Peruchetti, Sr., 77, passed away unexpectedly at 8:28 p.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023 from complications of a recent surgery.

Gary was born June 18, 1945 in Salem, a son of the late Frank L. Peruchetti and Marian Jane (Lambert) Lisko.

He was raised and also preceded in death by his stepfather, Julius Lisko.

A life resident of Lisbon, Gary was a 1964 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and a 1971 graduate of the Salem Trade School.

He worked as a machinist at Nash Industries in East Palestine for 11 years, then in sales and estimating at Bliss Manufacturing in Salem for 20 years, retiring from Brilex Industries in Youngstown in 2011.

Gary attended several school and sporting events at Lisbon High School as a fan, school board member, and loving grandfather. He was a former marathon runner, competing in Columbus and Cleveland. He also loved golfing and played in the Beaver Meadows golf league for several years with his twin brother, Larry, as his partner, and was the only one to date to have a hole in one. Gary also enjoyed gardening and raising vegetables, planting a garden every spring. He also loved walking daily on the Greenway Trail with his canine friend, Ollie.

Gary enjoyed many camping trips while raising his family and following retirement, he loved traveling with his wife and good friends the Dorrances and the Weinstocks and family to Maine, Alaska, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Punta Cana, and his annual summer trips to the Emerald Isle with Bill and Barb Minton; and his annual fishing trips to Canada with his friends.

Gary was also a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan and season ticket holder.

He served the Lisbon Schools as a board member for over 27 years and was a member of the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center board as well. He was inducted into the Lisbon High School Hall of Fame and served on the Hall of Fame nominating committee.

Gary was also very active in his church. He was a member and Elder at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, where he helped to prepare communion for over 40 years and served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years.

Strong in his faith, Gary was proud to be a member of the Men of Faith, faithfully attending the annual Rally in the Valley and their monthly breakfasts. Gary also gathered with several high school classmates for breakfast monthly.

His loving wife, Linda (Minton) Peruchetti, whom he married March 19, 1965, preceded him in death May 25, 2017. His stepsister, Esther Mogg also preceded him in death.

Gary is survived and will be dearly missed by his children, Gina (John) Bettis, Jodie (William) Hinchliffe, and Gary (Dianna) Peruchetti, Jr; grandchildren, Aaron W. and Ashton J. Hinchliffe and Kamryn J. and Nickolas G. Peruchetti. He also leaves his siblings, Larry (Dee) Peruchetti, Dr. Bradley Lisko, Darlene Drovdlic, and Linda Lisko; as well as his fiancée, Sandy Bowman.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon, with Rev. Stephen Broache officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive family and friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Monday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the Lisbon Alumni Association, P.O. Box 421, Lisbon, OH 44432 or to the Deacon’s Fund at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

