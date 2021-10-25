Gary L. Blystone, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Blystone, 79, passed away peacefully at 7:20 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Hospice House of Poland following a recent illness.

Mr. Blystone was born August 25, 1942 in North Irwin, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Kenneth and Catherine (Walthour) Blystone.

Gary worked as an electrician at Hunt Valve in Salem, retiring in 2005.

He attended the Lisbon Assembly of God Church, loved owning and driving his classic cars and enjoyed going to car cruises with his good friend, Roger Meredith.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Coughen) Blystone, whom he married May 29, 1982; his children, Carolyn (Tom) Jones, Cheryl (Everett) Hairston, Shannon (John) Wheatley, and Jim (Kacy) Thrasher; sister, Delores Vieceli; brothers, Eugene (Nancy) Blystone and Wayne Blystone; grandchildren, Shawn (Cara) Jones, Greg Jones, Aaron (Gabrielle) Hairston, Amy (Anthony) Tharp, Melissa (Zack) Melton, Makenna Wheatley, Landon Wheatley, Alexis (Joe) Spooner, Serena Thrasher, Hayleigh White and Anika Thrasher; great-grandchildren, Hurlee, Tess and Alice Jones, Thea and Tessa Hairston, Brantley, Carson and Lillian Tharp and Archer Melton; brother-in-law, Kevin Coughen and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Blystone; brothers, Bruce, Carl and Dennis Blystone and by his grandson, Zachary Hairston.

Private funeral services followed by burial will be held Tuesday afternoon, October 26 in the chapel at the Columbiana County Memorial Park with Rev. Greg Pennington of the Lisbon Assembly of God Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may view Gary’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary L. Blystone, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.