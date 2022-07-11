SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank E. Hart, 92, formerly of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 7:48 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Crandall Medical Center.

Mr. Hart was born November 16, 1929 in Salineville, Ohio, a son of the late Walter C. and Hazel (Wilson) Hart.

He was a 1947 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Frank worked as a machinist at the E.W. Bliss Company in Salem for 36 years, retiring in 1992.

Mr. Hart was a faithful member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and enjoyed helping with the annual chicken barbeque dinner.

Frank also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War.

He also enjoyed gardening and was a huge Cleveland fan, following and cheering for the Browns, Indians, and the Cavaliers.

Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Edith Jean “Peppy” (Phelps) Hart, whom he married March 2, 1951; daughter, Karen (Mike) Seidner of Lisbon; sons, Tom Hart of Masury and Ted (Roslyn) Hart of Cary, North Carolina; sister, Carol Tierney of Cleveland; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Frank was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Jean Dail; sister Martha Reeves; and brothers, Donald Hart and Walter Glenn Hart.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East Washington St., Lisbon, Ohio 44432 or the Lisbon Alumni Association, P.O. Box 421, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also view Frank’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank E. Hart, please visit our floral store.