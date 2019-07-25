Floyd “Toot” Smith, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd L. “Toot” Smith, Sr., 83, of West Chestnut Street, passed away at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Continuing Health Care Center of Lisbon, where he had been a patient for the past week.

Toot was born August 30, 1935, in Washington Co., PA, and had resided in the Lisbon area since 1967. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed with General Motors, Lordstown as an assemblyman.

He was a member of the West Point Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sandra Menning, whom he married February 4, 1967. He also leaves two daughters, Teresa (Paul) Skowron and Christine Peterson; three sons, Floyd (Rita) Smith, Jr., Earl “Randy” (Misti) Smith and Carl (Lori) Smith. In addition, he leaves three sisters, Robin Cribb, Lil Riegle and Darlene Brown, as well as two brothers, Dan and Jim Smith; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Toot was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Charles “Skip” and Ray Glenn Smith.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.