Floyd Allen “Moe” Carter, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Allen “Moe” Carter, 72, of Steubenville Pike Rd., passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Carter was born March 28, 1949 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of the late Edward and Gayle (Shepherd) Carter and was also preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters.

Moe worked as an assemblyman at the former NRM in Columbiana until he retired.

He was also a U.S. Army veteran, proudly serving during the Vietnam War and was a life member of the Wilfred J. Clunk, VFW Post 4111 in Lisbon.

Moe is survived by his wife, Sandy (Frankford) Carter; daughter, Maria (Vance) Gore of Nehawka, Nebraska; and granddaughter, Kaylee Lemasters of Alliance.

Following his wishes, no services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family.

