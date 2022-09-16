SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Mae Grate, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Crandall Medical Center, where she had resided since May.

Florence was born May 31, 1938 in Salem, a daughter of the late Ed and Stella (Vincent) Rea.

She was a 1956 honor graduate of Salem High School.

Florence married Charles Grate of Lisbon on June 16, 1956.

She was blessed to be a housewife and stay-at-home mother. She served as Sunday School teacher, piano accompanist, singing solos and as a partner with duets, trios, and various other groups, in her role as a Pastor’s wife. She and her husband served with the Nazarene Church in Minerva and in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Florence enjoyed playing the piano and singing all her life. She was a very social person, enjoying staying in touch with many old friends and acquaintances over the years.

Florence leaves behind her sons, Sam (Debbie) Grate of Salem and Kenny (Sheila) Grate of Millersburg, Ohio; her daughters, Beth (Chuck) Suchy of Salem and Ruth Ann (Dana) Carey of Mogadore, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Heath of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren, Valarie (Dominic) Willams, Angela (Matt) Heim, Rachelle (Ryan) Betz, Zach (Michaela) King, Sheresa Grate, Shanae (Kyle) Gudmunson, Shane (Krista) Grate, Tyler (Noelle) Grate and Adam (Michaela) Grate; and her great-grandchildren, Caroline Williams, Zane and Levi Betz, Remi Gudmunson, Isaiah Grate, Peter and Aaron Grate. She is also survived by her brothers, Ernie (Carole) Rea and Lowell Rea; her sisters, Edna Slate and Wanda (Bruce) Blyer and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles on August 20, 2014; her son, Wayne Grate; her son-in-law, Stan King; and by her brother, Bob Rea.

Private funeral and burial services were held in the Chapel at the Lisbon Cemetery. An informal time of celebrating her life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Florence’s memory to the Winona Volunteer Fire Department, 4894 Whinnery Rd., Winona, Ohio 44493.

