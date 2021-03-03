Florence A. Matheny, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence A. Matheny, 78, of Carmel Achor Rd., passed away at 8:44pm, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center following an apparent heart attack.

Mrs. Matheny was born October 11, 1942 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late James “Red” and Inez (Mays) Moffett and had lived in the area all of her life.

A graduate of Beaver Local High School, Florence worked at Metz Refractories in Chester for many years and had served as the secretary/treasurer of the union.

A faithful Christian, Florence was a member of the Rogers Assembly of God Church.

Her husband, Kenneth R. Matheny, whom she married November 17, 1967, preceded her in death on November 5, 2002.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary-Margaret Matheny of Rogers and Joann Matheny of Lisbon; sister, Candace (Terry) Clevenger of Negley; sister-in-law, Judith A. (Mike) Palm of Lisbon; brothers-in-law, Arthur Matheny of Lisbon and Harry R. Matheny, Jr. of Salem; 3 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her sisters, Myrtle Jones and Cynthia Moffett; brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Sandra) Moffett and Roy (Gloria) Moffett; sister-in-law, Sandra Moffett; brother-in-law, Larry Jones; and sister-in-law, Becky (Kenny) Capper.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Rogers Assembly of God Church, 8251 Sprucevale Rd., Rogers, Ohio with Rev. Kenneth Sevacko officiating.

Private burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Saturday.

Please be reminded, that face masks are required, do not linger and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Friends may also view Florence’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

