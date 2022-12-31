LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fern Ann Ronshak, passed away at 10:59 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine.

Fern was born February 21, 1932, in Fredericktown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas Hassen and Lelia Gertrude (Smith) Dailey.

She was a 1950 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Fern was the best homemaker ever and was an award-winning pie baker and loved camping and travelling and her card clubs.

She was lifelong member of the Elkton United Methodist Church and Church Woman United.

Her husband, Sam Ronshak, whom she married January 27, 1951, preceded her in death November 24, 2021; she was also preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Ellen Dangelo; her brothers, Leonard, Fred and Bert Dailey and by her granddaughter, Jacqueline Snyder.

She is survived and will be dearly remembered by her daughters, Carol (Bob) Woods, Linda Lane, Nancy (Jack) Snyder and Amy (Scott) Bryan; son, Samuel (Laurie) Ronshak; grandchildren, Amber, Tiffany, Sarah, Jessica, Victoria, Jack, Trey, Daphne, Emily, Garrick, Karli, Jenna, Julia, Bryan and Jason and great-grandchildren, Gwen, Jean, Luci, Bea, Posy, Bella, Lily, Paxton, Spencer, Jillian, Courtney, Madison, Ryan, Jake and Cale.

The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Kathy Barton officiating. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton United Methodist Church, c/o Samuel Ronshak, 11324 Elkton-West Point Road, Lisbon, OH 44432.

