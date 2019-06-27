Felix J. “Butch” Rutecki Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix J. “Butch” Rutecki, Jr., 90, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Hospice House of Poland, following a recent illness.

Mr. Rutecki was born October 28, 1928, in Lisbon, a son of the late Felix J. and Hattie (Ankowski) Rutecki and had lived in the Lisbon area almost all of his life.

A 1948 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and a 1952 graduate of Youngstown State University, he owned and operated the Estherlee Fence Company since the early 1960’s, until he retired. Butch also worked 30 years as the plant manager for the Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Company.

He was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church.

He was also a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was a former member and avid golfer at the Salem Golf Club.

His wife, J. Joanne (Ford) Rutecki, whom she married February 4, 1950, preceded him in death August 25, 2018.

He is survived and will be dearly remembered by his daughter, Cynthia Anne Kilgore and her husband, Gary Semics, of Lisbon; son, Michael Lee (Debrorah) Rutecki of Lisbon; sister, Hattie (the late Kenneth) Emerick of Louisville; grandchildren, David (Missy) Rutecki, James “Jamie” Rutecki, Kimberly (Brandon) Roberts, David Kilgore and Joseph (Juli) Kilgore and great-grandchildren, Jordon Rutecki, Austin Rutecki, Cody Moser, Collin Moser, Sophia Roberts, Reece Roberts, Rilley Roberts and Clark Kilgore.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed at this time.

He will be laid to rest at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may leave condolences for his family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.