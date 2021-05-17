Evelyn M. Rudibaugh, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Rudibaugh, 77, passed away peacefully at 5:04 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Auburn Skilled Nursing following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Rudibaugh was born March 31, 1944 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late John R. and Ruth (Lamp) Miller and lived all of her life in the area.

A 1962 graduate of Beaver Local High School, Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and dear friend.

She was a Christian and member of the West Point Church of the Nazarene.

Evelyn also enjoyed sewing, baking and making ceramics in her spare time.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Frank E. Rudibaugh, whom she married June 5, 1964; daughter, Debbie Lee of Lisbon; sons, Steve Rudibaugh and his companion, Dawn, of New Garden and Robert Rudibaugh and his companion, May, of Leetonia; sisters, Bonnie (David) Raynes of Leetonia and Carolyn Holsinger of Columbiana; brother, Harold (Robin) Miller of Wellsville; grandchildren, Caitlyn Parks, James Parks, Steven Rudibaugh, Jr., Devin Rudibaugh and Domanic Bosley and stepgrandchildren, Tyler and Alyssa.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Martha Rae Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Jan Winnale officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Please be reminded that face masks and social distancing guidelines are still in effect until June 2, 2021.

Private burial will take place at Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

