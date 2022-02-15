LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elsie Shive, 93, of Pendleton Street, passed away peacefully at 2:29 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Mrs. Shive was born December 11, 1928 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late William E. and Elva (Dickens) Reese.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Elsie began working at the BMV in Lisbon, then at Western Auto and lastly at Dave’s True Value hardware store in Lisbon, until she retired.

She was a faithful member of the Lisbon First Christian Church, where she was active in Christian Women’s Fellowship. Elsie was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star; and served for over 40 years as a Democratic Precinct Committeewoman.

She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor and her love of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Her husband, Raymond H. “Bud” Shive, whom she married June 29, 1948, preceded her in death January 28, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Pike and Betty Johnson and by her brothers, John Reese and Wilbur Chapman.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Gregory A. Shive of Lisbon; sister, Annie Burrier of Salem; grandchildren, Stacy (Ian) McNally and Joseph (Amanda) Shive; great-grandchildren, Liam and Landon McNally and Raegan and Hunter Shive and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Lisbon First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon with Rev. Bob Garwood of the church officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Elsie’s memory to the Lisbon First Christian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also view Elsie’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

