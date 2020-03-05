Elizabeth Rose “Betty” Reynolds, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Rose “Betty” Reynolds, 82, of Columbiana, passed away at 10:22pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Reynolds was born August 25, 1937, in Salem, Ohio; a daughter of the late Charles “Chuck” and Rose (Pastore) Lederle.

Betty was a 1955 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School and a 1958 graduate of the Aultman Hospital School of Nursing in Canton.

She was employed as a registered nurse and a wound, ostomy and continence nurse at Salem Regional Medical Center for over 40 years until her retirement in 1998.

Mrs. Reynolds was also member of St. Jude Catholic Church and a life resident of the area.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jon A. Reynolds of Columbiana; one daughter, Teresa Kelechi and her husband, Jim of Charleston, South Carolina; one son, Christopher “Chris” Reynolds and his wife, Cindy of Alliance; two sisters, Joanne Ashton and her husband Robert “Chick” Ashton of Columbiana and Charlene “Chuckie” McPherson and her husband Larry of Bonita Springs, Florida and three grandchildren, Thomas Kelechi, Emily Reynolds, and Casey Strang.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 180 7th St, Columbiana, OH 44408, with Rev. Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, 215 West Lincoln Way, Lisbon, Ohio.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Legacy Christian Homecare of North Lima, OH or Community Hospice, New Philadelphia, OH.

