MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth L. “Betty” Miller, 96, of Park Ave. Ext., formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 8:00 a.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Embassy of Park Ave. Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. Miller was born January 1, 1926, in West Point, Ohio, a daughter of the late Winfred E. and Velma F. (Warrington) Carlisle.

Private interment will be in the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, Lisbon.

