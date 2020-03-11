Eleanor Jean Bates, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Jean Bates, 90, of Freeman Road, passed away at 11:36 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Bates was born March 27, 1929 in Center Township, a daughter of the late Clifford and Hazel Alma (Stapleton) Shaw.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Eleanor worked at the Columbiana County Court House for 32 years. She had also worked at the Columbiana County Farm Bureau and at the former A&P.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Franklin.

She belonged to the Order of Eastern Star, Iva Chapter, the Lisbon Grange, Guilford Lake Ruritan, the Columbiana County Farm Bureau and the New Lisbon F&AM Temple board, as well as serving as a poll worker during elections.

Her husband, David Frederick “Fred” Bates, preceded her in death, as did her grandchildren, David Shaw Bates and Ashley Nicole Bates.

She is survived by her sons, David Larry (Nanette) Bates, James Victor (Cheryl) Bates, Michael Frederick Bates, Robert Lee (Dessie) Bates and Randall Shaw (Paula) Bates; sisters, Ruth Ann Bailey, Marjorie (David) Pannier, JoAnn (Chuck) Harris, Sandra Boyce and Karen (Jim) Sadler; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Brother Tom Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 13 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon Grange, c/o Ina Bowles, 37595 State Route 30, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Friends may also send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to Eleanor’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.