WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor J. “Judy” Johnson, 87, passed away peacefully at 1:40 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon.

Judy was born May 23, 1936 in Sparta, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Mary (Baxter) Willyard.

A graduate of Hannibal High School, she worked as a housekeeper for many years.

Judy was a member of the Campground Community Church, was an avid reader, enjoyed travelling, camping and family gatherings, especially the holidays.

Judy will be missed by her husband Allen Johnson, whom she married on August 8, 1971; her children Dianna (Mario) Falasca, Joseph (Lisa) Bergles, Debra (Randall) Sims, Allen “Sparky” (Deb) Johnson; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her son, David Bergles; brother, James Willyard; sisters, Margaret “Peg” Graham, and Ruth Elizabeth Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Pennington officiating.

The family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services Friday.

