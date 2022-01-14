SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Bates, 85, of Meadowwood Drive, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 6:10 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a brief illness.

Mrs. Bates was born April 17, 1936 in Camden, New Jersey, a daughter of the late John and Ethel (Endicott) Bevan.

A member of the Beaver Street Church of Christ, Eleanor loved her family, planning holiday meals and birthday parties, and going to cook outs. She also loved going to Bingo and doing word search puzzles.

Her husband of 52 ½ years, Glendon Gene Bates, whom she married April 7, 1962, preceded her in death September 23, 2014. She was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, John “Jack” Bevan, Dorothy Patterson, Gladys Cottrell, Edward Bevan and his twin sister, who passed as an infant, Constance Seppy, Dolores Jean Banfill and James “Jimmy” Bevan.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Brenda (Ron) Bryarly of Lisbon; sons, John (Deborah) Bates of Williamstown, New Jersey and Brian J. Bates of Salem; grandchildren, Morgan Bates and Ryan Bates, both of Williamstown, New Jersey; step grandson, Daniel (Joellen) Moncilovich, also of Williamstown, New Jersey and step great-grandchildren, Cynthia and Danny, both of Williamstown, New Jersey; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Kathy Barton officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Please wear facemasks to keep everyone safe.

