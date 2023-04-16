KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Effie L. “Peg” Huffine, 91, passed away peacefully at 3:20 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at her home with her loving family at her side.

Peg was born January 12, 1932, in Monroe County, Indiana, the youngest of seven children to the late Arthur and Mary (Hadley) Doan.

She retired from PCC in Minerva after 30 years of faithful service, was an avid reader and was content to be at home simply reading or sewing.

Peg is survived by her children, Russell (Linda Mason) Shipley of Kensington, Patti (Tom) Dixon of Deersville, Ohio and Betty and Dean Kibler of Hanoverton; sister, Mary Jean Enold of Byesville, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Everett Russell Shipley and Andrew Huffine; brothers, David Doan, Charles Doan, James Doan and by her sisters, Alice Fassett and Virginia Purify.

Private graveside services will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Grove Hill Cemetery, with Reverend Tom Allmon, officiating.

Following her wishes, no calling hours will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

