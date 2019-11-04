Edwin E. Shaw, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin E. “Ed” Shaw, 66, of Allen Drive, passed away at 10:08 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.

Ed was born September 17, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Edwin R. and Glenna Jean (Peffer) Shaw.

He grew up in the Rogers area and had moved to Lisbon in 1982.

Mr. Shaw worked at Lakewood Chemical for 30 years and then ExoChemical for ten years, retiring in 2017.

Ed liked to fish, work in the yard and tinker around the house. He was also a huge NASCAR fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sue (Mountz) Shaw, whom he married December 27, 1982; his daughter, Jody (the late Tim) Graham of Lisbon; his stepson, Jay (Shelley) Briand of Lisbon; siblings, Sherry Young, Bob Shaw and Rick Shaw, all of Colorado; grandchildren, Morgan, Justyn, Tyler, Hannah, Josh and Jacob and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Lisbon Eagles, 127 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon, Ohio.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also view Ed’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

