Edna Jean “Poodle” Show, West Point, Ohio

WEST POINT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edna Jean “Poodle” Show, 90, of Buckeye Rd., passed away peacefully at 3:23 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Weirton Medical Center following an unexpected illness.

Mrs. Show was born June 29, 1929 in Reading, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Fred and Edna Crossan and had lived in the West Point area since 1971.

She was a homemaker and loved working in her garden.

She is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Show, whom she married January 3, 1969 and many close friends.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends may send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com