Dwayne “Danny” Butream, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwayne “Danny” Butream, 75, formerly of State Route 172, Lisbon, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, June 19, at Whispering Pine Village.

Mr. Butream was born May 20, 1946 in Lisbon, a son of the late James and Thelma (Knotman) Butream and had lived all of his life in the area.

Danny worked as a driver for over 30 years for D.W. Dickey and Sons, retiring in 2008.

Mr. Butream also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army, serving stateside during the Vietnam War.

He attended the Lisbon First united Methodist Church.

He was a member of the Midway Lake Fishing Club; Lisbon VFW Post #4111; former member of the Lisbon Eagles and loved to hunt and fish.

His wife, Elizabeth K. “Tizzy” (Cook) Butream, whom he married June 6, 1970, preceded him in death on August 14, 2008. Danny was also preceded in death by his siblings, Eunice Marie Seidner, Carol Jean Malmsberry, Ihla Rea Donnalley and James Butream, Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Amanda Butream of Lisbon; his granddaughter, Adelynn Butream of Lisbon; his brother, Don Butream of Lisbon; his sister, Shannon Butream of Las Vegas, Nevada; his beloved dog, Jack and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

