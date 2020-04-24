Dreama St. Clair, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dreama St. Clair, 88, passed away peacefully at 1:50 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

Mrs. St. Clair was born April 13, 1932 in Athens, West Virginia, a daughter of the late James H. and Dorothy (Holdren) Alvis.

Dreama had worked as an inspector with Bell and Howell in Chicago for several years. She will be fondly remembered for playing the harmonica and yodeling.

Her husband, Harry Willis St. Clair, whom she married November 13, 1950, preceded her in death July 4, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Kelly Alvis and Max Alvis.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Jane (John) Hofer of Lisbon; brothers, Ted (Kyra) Alvis of Athens, WV and Gary Alvis of Princeton, West Virginia and grandsons, Keith (Melissa) Woodard of Lisbon and Michael Shae Woodard of Princeton, West Virginia.

Private graveside services will be held at the Athens Cemetery, Athens, West Virginia, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, Lisbon.

Friends may send condolences to her family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

