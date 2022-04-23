LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas Michael Lee MacDonald, 53, of Lisbon, went to be with his Lord and Savior after fighting a long, hard and tireless battle with myotonic muscular dystrophy on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Doug was born October 22, 1968 in Salem, Ohio, and was the son of Sherry (Sheen) Gallagher and the late William MacDonald and Gary Gallagher.

He was a 1987 graduate of Wellsville High School.

Doug was a pastor of Harvest by Faith Ministries.

He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting but most of all spending time with his fur babies, Zitzi, and Lizzi and his family and friends.

He will always be cherished and deeply missed by his wife and soulmate of 30 years, Vanessa (Wiley) MacDonald, whom he married March 17, 1992 and by his loving mother, Sherry Gallagher of Wellsville.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Salem Visiting Nurses and would also like to say thank you very much to the extended family and friends who loved him so much. Go rest high upon that mountain!

Per Doug’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Douglas Michael Lee MacDonald, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.