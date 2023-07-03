Alliance, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Batzli, 97, of Murray Road, passed away peacefully at 5:35 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Hospice House.

Dorothy was born March 23, 1926 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of the late William B. and Mildred V. (Cox) Foster, and had lived her entire life in the area.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Dorothy was a homemaker and farm wife.

A faithful and active member of the Hanoverton Presbyterian Church, Dorothy had a servant’s heart. She volunteered as a “Grey Lady” at the Salem Hospital and lead the youth at her church and as a 4-H advisor. She was very active with the Hanoverton Card Club, and she also an avid bowler, having bowled in many leagues and travelled to many tournaments throughout the country with her husband, Howard.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Batzli, whom she married September 6, 1949, on June 13, 2006. She was also preceded by her daughter, Judith and her husband, Ken Reed; and sister, Lucille A. Smith.

She is survived by her children, Linda (William) Seals of Georgetown, Texas and John (Sue) Batzli of Hanoverton; grandchildren, Angela (Carlos Rodriguez) Seals, Kristen Seals, Nicole (Toby) Burt, Bradley (Liza) Reed, Brian (Alyssa) Batzli, and Michael (Tracy) Batzli; and

great-grandchildren, Kace Rodriguez, Violet Reed and Matthew Batzli.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Hanoverton Presbyterian Church, 10236 Plymouth Street, Hanoverton with Pastor Tom Allmon officiating. Burial will follow at Woodsdale Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Hanoverton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 127, Hanoverton, Ohio 44423 or Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514.

