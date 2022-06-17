COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Crawford, 92, formerly of Middle Beaver Road, Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 2:55 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Whispering Pines Village following a recent illness.

Mrs. Crawford was born March 12, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John F. and Anna Elizabeth (Will) Foy. She was raised by the late Raymond and Mabel Dumbaugh.

Dorothy’s first job was working at the former G.C. Murphy Company in Salem. She then went on to work as a cook at the Beaver Local School District for 28 ½ years, retiring in 1993. She also worked as a cook at the Presbyterian Church Camp in Calcutta for many years.

Dorothy was also a faithful member of the Elkton United Methodist Church.

Her husband, Norman E. Crawford, whom she married June 21, 1948, preceded her in death on February 2, 2013.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Barbara J. Stover of Lisbon and Pamela (Sam) Gorby of Negley; son, Raymond E. (Deborah) Crawford of Poland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Irene Foy of Austintown; grandchildren, Tracey Brandewie, Allison (Jason) Russell, Shawn (Holly) Crawford, Krista (Josh) Bodman, Marcus (Janet) Diddle, Amy (David) Crouse and Eric (Dusty) Gorby and great grandchildren, Michelle Brandewie, Kathryn (Chase) McSweeney, Zachary Brandewie, Arielle Shroades, Makenah and Jonathan Crawford, Kaitlyn Gorby, Kaylee Crouse, Maxwell Russell and Chloe Bodman.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Foy, Judy Flickinger, Margaret Clay, Mildred Foy and Ethel Foy; brothers, George and John Foy and Paul Griffin; brother-in-law, George Clay; grandson, Jamison Crawford and four infant brothers.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 20 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of services Tuesday, June 21, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kathy Barton officiating.

Burial will follow at Kemble Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Elkton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 43, Elkton, OH 44415.

