Dorothy A. Weber, Guilford Lake, Ohio

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Weber, 79, of Beech Street, passed away peacefully at 8:17 a.m., Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House following a sudden illness.

Mrs. Weber was born October 9, 1941 in Lewis County, New York; a daughter of the late Walter and Florence VanBuskirk and had lived in the area since the mid 1960s.

Dorothy began working as a press operator and assembler at Warren Mold and Plastics, then Blackhawk Plastics and retired in 2004 after 28 years of faithful service in the S Van Department at Worthington Custom Plastics.

A faithful member of the Lisbon Baptist Temple, she volunteered for 16 years at the church’s food pantry.

She also loved to cook and found great joy in feeding others. An avid reader and birdwatcher, she and her husband also traveled every year to the ocean with Sherman and Marcia Griggs.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Sidney G. Weber, whom she married July 9, 1958; her daughters, Kim (David) Latshaw of Leetonia and Connie (Ray) Brandt of Salem; her sons, Sidney (Sandy) Weber, Jr. of Raymond, Washington and Tim (fiancée, Lori Whitmer) Weber of Guilford Lake; daughter-in-law, Paula Weber of Guilford Lake; grandchildren, Brice Latshaw, Lucas, Lacey, and Lance (Sydney) Higginbotham, Mandy (Mike) Karchesy, Sidney Weber III, Anthony (Felicia) Weber, Lindsey Weber, Joni-Sue Weber, Bonnie (AK) Golden, Priscilla (Mike) Andric and Porcha Beckley and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her son, David Scott Weber; her daughter, Bonnie Weber; her grandson, Daniel Latshaw and by all of her brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Lisbon Baptist Temple, 6428 Lisbon Road, Lisbon, with Pastor Matthew Phillips officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Woodsdale Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 12 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Please remember that face masks are required, do not linger and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 or online at www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org.

