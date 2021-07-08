Donna Marie Madison, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Donna Marie Madison 69, of Lisbon went home to be with the Lord on July 7, 2021 at 3:12 am following a lengthy illness.

Donna was born at East Liverpool City Hospital on November 15, 1951; and was the daughter of the late Roy Smith Jr. and Rosemary (Higgins) Smith.

Donna was licensed beautician for many years working in a few beauty shops in the area. Donna also worked at the Lisbon Schools and Lisbon Sparkle Market.

Donna was a Christian by faith and devoted her mornings to reading the Bible and talking to her husband about growing a closer relationship with God. Donna’s passions were her three grandchildren whom she loved more than life. She would spend her time with them at her and her husband’s home fishing and riding the gator through the woods. Donna was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan and sat her Sundays aside to watch them. She also enjoyed watching Notre Dame on Saturdays and cheering on the Irish and she was an avid bowler.

Donna was preceded in death by both her parents, Roy Smith Jr. and Rosemary (Higgins) Smith along with an infant Twin.

Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Terry Madison, whom she married December 15th 1972; her sons, Terry (Wendy) Madison of Salem and Justin (Anna) Madison of Lisbon. Donna also leaves behind a brother, Jack (Cynthia) Smith of Salem along with a sister she spent so much time with, Rose Anne Pelley of Salineville. Donna will also be dearly missed by several cousins, nieces and nephews and the joys of her life, Charlie and Henry Madison and Emma Rose Madison.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Donna’s cousin, Pastor Robert Riley officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 2pm to 5pm Sunday at the funeral home.

