Donald Guy Armstrong, Sewickley, PA

SEWICKLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Guy Armstrong, 84, of Houston, Texas, passed away on November 8, 2021.

He was born January 24, 1937 Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a son to William Walter and Marian (Wright) Armstrong.

He resided in Houston since 1972, with several intervals for international assignments.



Donald attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, receiving his Bachelor of Civil Engineering in 1959 and his Master of Business Administration in 1960.

He was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1960 to 1962, with assignments at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and Taegu, South Korea.



Donald was employed by Raymond International, Inc. from 1962 to 1988, where he started as a field engineer and rose to senior vice president and director. Major projects included an iron mining complex in Liberia; a flood control system to protect the city of Kingston, Jamaica; a Mississippi River bridge in Vicksburg, Mississippi; and an LNG export facility at Ju’Aymah, Saudi Arabia.

From 1988 until retirement, he was a principal consultant with Interface Consulting International, where he served as an expert witness, an arbitrator on the construction panel of the American Arbitration Association and a consultant on other construction management issues.



Donald served as chairman of the International Construction Committee of the Associated General Contractors of America. He was a member of the American Society of Engineers and of The Moles, a professional organization for those engaged in tunnel, foundation, marine and other heavy construction projects.



His principal avocation was family history and genealogy. He published four books: Bradfield Genealogy (2000), Ancestry of William Walter Armstrong of Columbiana County, Ohio (2010), New Jersey Pioneers (2014) and From the Mayflower to Trumbull County, Ohio (2021). In the July 2010 issue of “The American Genealogist,” editor David L. Greene called Ancestry of William Walter Armstrong “a model work compiled by a highly competent genealogist,” one that “belongs in all genealogical libraries.” In 2015, New Jersey Pioneers won the Donald Lines Jacobus Award, presented by the American Society of Genealogists to exemplary genealogical works.



Donald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Ellen (Rose) Armstrong, whom he married in 1964; his daughter, Elizabeth Armstrong; his son, David Armstrong; his sister, Jane (Armstrong) Armstrong and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon with Rev. Steven Broache officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s disease organization of your choice.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.