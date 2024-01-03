NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Dee” Farinelli, 91, went home to be with her Lord early Tuesday morning, January 2, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Dolores was born February 12, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Phillip and Mary (Tevis) Blanco. She was the second oldest of four children, having an older sister, Theresa “Terry”, a younger brother, Frank, and a younger sister, Patricia “Patty”.

She married her husband, Sabatino “Sam” Farinelli on July 8, 1950, whom she spent her life with until his death on December 4, 1997.

Dee was an active member of St. Dominic’s Church for almost 43 years before she and her husband moved to Austintown, where she was an active member of St. Joseph Parish. Where she served as a Eucharist Minister, ministering to the sick, and homebound, and in Woodlands Nursing Home in Austintown.

She was also part of the Ladies Guild at St. Joseph’s, and many different prayer groups around the area. For the past 5 years, she had been a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

In her downtime from her many church activities, she loved going out around town with friends going to bingo, dinner, line dancing, or bus trips to different shrines. She also loved spending time with her family and going over to their houses for family dinners.

Dee leaves to cherish her memories, her three children, Regina Farinelli of Savannah Georgia, Sammy (Colleen) Farinelli of Boardman, and Daniel (Anita) Farinelli of Petersburg, Ohio. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Dana (Tim) Smith, Nina Farinelli, Ashley (Joe) Morley, Samantha (Andy) Parker, Daniel (Carly) Farinelli, and Shannon (Blaine) Lott. Also five great-grandchildren, Connor Smith, Kashton Parker, Scarlett Morley, Sophia and Lucille Farinelli.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings.

The family would like to thank Masternick Memorial and Hospice of the Valley for taking care of Dee over the last few weeks.

Following her wishes, a private memorial mass will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, Lisbon.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dee’s memory to Hospice of the Valley.

