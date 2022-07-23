LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Darlin Guthrie, 73, of Trinity Church Road, passed away unexpectedly at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon following an apparent heart attack.

Dolores was born July 27, 1948 in Salem, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Charles Stephen and Hope (Martinez) Guthrie.

Following high school, she furthered her education and began a career as an X-ray technician at Timken Mercy Hospital in Canton until she retired.

She is survived by her brother, Charles S. Guthrie, Jr. and his wife, Joyce of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed locally. A memorial mass will be held in Virginia for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may view share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

