Diane Sue Fulton, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Sue Fulton, 72, of State Route 164, passed away unexpectedly at 11:30am, Thursday, February 18, 2021 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Fulton was born September 11, 1948 in Salem, a daughter of the late Ralph and Genevieve (McGath) Hostetter and had lived all of her life in the area.

She had worked as a waitress in East Palestine and she also trained and raced horses. Diane also enjoyed going to casinos.

Her husband, Keith Fulton, whom she married in 1975, preceded her in death in May 2020.

She is survived by her children, Abigail Corfee and Anna Corfee, both of Lisbon, Cynthia Fulton of Leetonia and Joel Corfee of Lisbon; sisters, Bonnie Haun, Debbie Gaskill, Becky Hostetter and Paula Lewis; brothers, Sam, Dan and Darrell Hostetter; grandchildren, Josh Stevens, Jarrod Merriman, Micah Werner, Shayla Hubbard, Megan Corfee, Andrew Gorby, Kylie Gorby and Genevieve Reed and great grandchildren, Khaleesi Gorby, Aeris Gorby, Cole Butler and Joey Mechling.

In addition to her parents and husband, Diane was also preceded in death by her daughter, Marcia Fulton.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting her family.

