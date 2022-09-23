COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis M. Harrold, 74, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House following a brief illness.

Dennis was born January 8, 1948 in Salem, a son of the late Delmar E. and Laura Jane (Daugherty) Harrold.

A lifelong resident of the area, growing up in the Elkton area, where he met the love of his life, Penny.

A 1966 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

Dennis worked for 30 years at the First Energy, W.H. Sammis Plant, retiring in 2009.

Mr. Harrold also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army, serving in South Korea during the Vietnam era.

Dennis had a love for garage sales, collecting antiques, reading about local history, and golfing. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Penny and their two dogs, Herman and Darcy. He also cherished the days he would make lunch for his son, Jason, where they would talk about their garage sale treasures.

Dennis is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving wife, the former Penny J. Williams, whom he married April 1, 1972; his son, Jason (Janie) Harrold of Calcutta; granddaughters, Sarah and Ava Harrold; sister, Judith (Ron) White; brothers, John “Steve” Harrold and Robert (Mary Kay) Harrold; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard “Mick” Harrold.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with John Smith officiating. Private burial with full military honors will take place Monday morning at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Elkrun Township Tourism Bureau, c/o Phyllis French, P.O. Box 16, Elkton, Ohio 44415 to assist with a memorial at the community park in Elkton.

Friends may also view Dennis’ memorial tribute page, share memories, and express condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis M. Harrold, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.