Dennis J. Bianco, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis J. Bianco, 70, of Vista Drive, passed away unexpectedly at 2:12 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Bianco was born January 30, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Raymond Bianco and Mary Jeanette (Ianiro) Emmert.

Dennis had worked as a general laborer at GM Lordstown.

He also enjoyed traveling in his younger years.

In addition to his mother of Lisbon; Dennis is survived by his sister, Noreene (William) Smith of West Virginia and their children, William Smith Jr., Jenaea Lockett, Terry Smith, Josiah Lockett and Kamala Coleman; sister, LaChita (Donald) Calloway of Arizona and their children, Matthew Calloway and Father Don Calloway; sister, Camilla Henry of Arizona and her daughter, Timika Henry; brother, Pueblo (Tresa) Bianco of West Virginia and their son, Matheu Bianco; as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was also preceded in death by his niece, Angelina Bianco.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Pennington officiating. The family will receive guests from noon until 1:00 p.m at the funeral home.

Face masks are recommended for those attending.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday November 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.