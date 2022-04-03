LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Dotson, 64, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 9:40 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Community Hospice’s Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio following a brief illness.

Mr. Dotson was born April 11, 1957 in Lisbon, Ohio, a son of the late William E. Dotson and Fern E. (Fullum) Dotson Osterling.

Dennis was a graduate of Southern Local High School.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, one sister and many friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father William E. Dotson and by two bothers.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Private burial will take place in the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family. Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

