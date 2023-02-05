YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah J. “Debbie” Hammond, 71, passed away peacefully at 12:58 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Debbie was born November 4, 1951, in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Durelle “Bucky” and Dolores M. (Price) McCamon.

A 1970 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Debbie furthered her education by taking classes at New Castle Business College and she worked as a desktop publisher for CCA Graphics for many years, retiring in 2019.

Debbie will be lovingly remembered as a free spirted lady who lived life to the fullest. She loved her music turned up loud, enjoyed reading everything, especially Stephen King novels, adored her dog, Sera and was a compassionate and giving soul.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving companion, Neil Buzzacco of Youngstown; her sons, Nathan (Rachael) Cain of Girard and Matthew (Barbie) Cain of Winona; her grandchildren, Ryleigh, Avary, and Harper; her sister, Carrie (Ken) Crawford of Leetonia; her brother, David (Linda) McCamon of Highlandtown and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Deborah was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol Rose.

An informal celebration and sharing of memories will begin at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. So please come with your favorite memory to share and do not be shy.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 7:00p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

The family also suggests that memorial contributions be made in Debbie’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice. As Debbie would say, “Go out and do something good in the world.”

