David W. Cernansky, Glenmoor, Ohio

GLENMOOR, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Cernansky, 51, of Walker Road, passed away suddenly at 7:22 a.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 in the emergency room at East Liverpool City Hospital following an apparent heart attack.

David was born May 7, 1969 in Coshocton, Ohio, a son of Mike and Bridget (Dougherty) Cernansky and had lived in the area all of his life.

A graduate of Toronto High School, David attended Kent State University and was a hairdresser at Headlines in East Liverpool.

He enjoyed painting, gardening and his dogs, Spencer, Stella and Sheldon. David was a diehard Star Wars fan and he loved kung fu movies. He also like to kayak and go canoeing.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his domestic partner, Jim Vincent; brothers, Ryan (Kim) Cernansky and Justin (Katie) Cernansky; nieces and nephews, Colin, Quinn, Piper, Theo and Ellie and other family members, Judy Eddinger, Jim (Cindy) Vincent, Jennifer (Randy) Brown, Autumn Vincent, Kayden Korble and Landon Vincent.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Wade Richards officiating.

The family will receive guests from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services Friday, June 26 at the funeral home. We kindly ask that everyone in attendance to please observe facemask protocol and social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter or animal charity.

