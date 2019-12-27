David “Skip” Kotsch, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Skip” Kotsch, 55, of Elkton-West Point Road, passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

Skip was born on December 24, 1964 in Salem, the son of Marilyn (Williams) Kotsch and the late Ronald Kotsch and had lived in the area all of his life.

He attended Beaver Local High School.

He worked in the strip mines all of his life, lastly with Westmoreland Coal Company.

Skip loved riding motorcycles, side by sides and anything else that had a motor.

In addition to his mother of New Waterford, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his companion, Margie Virden of Lisbon; son, Jerrid Allen Kotsch of Ohio; sisters, Lisa (Stan) Bussard of Lisbon and Laura (Mark) Pine of Rogers; nephews, Curtis Laughlin and Christopher Smith; his dog Natty and many friends and buddies.

Skip was also preceded in death by his son, Dalton Kane Kotsch.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Private burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place in Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

