LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Coe, 78, passed away unexpectedly at 12:03 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Coe was born November 22, 1943, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of the late Camden and Margaret (Chadwick) Coe and had been a life resident of the area.

A member of the Worldwide Church of God, he worked at Brunk’s RV in Salem for ten years as an RV repairman, retiring in 2004 due to health issues.

An avid outdoorsman, David enjoyed hunting, camping, and traveling cross country in his RV.

Mr. Coe also was a proud United States Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam era.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Marilyn R. (Brand) Coe; daughter, Christine Lynn (Scott) Coe Metzgar of Lisbon; son, Shawn R. (Barb) Cusick of Lisbon; brother, Carl Coe of East Liverpool; grandchildren, Alex, Lexi, Taylor and Haille; great-grandson, Cason and a great-granddaughter on the way.

In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Winn and his brother, Allen Coe.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

No funeral services will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

