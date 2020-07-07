David L. Hartman, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Hartman, 82, of Stookesberry Rd., passed away unexpectedly at 5:10 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Hartman was born on November 1, 1937 in Dover, Ohio, a son of the late Albert and Jessie (Steffy) Hartman. The Hartman family moved to Lisbon when Dave was nine years old.

He was a 1957 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, where he was a star basketball and football player. Dave was inducted in to the Lisbon High School Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

He was employed at Sears for 27 years in sales and management and later worked security for First Energy at the Beaver Valley Nuclear Plant in Shippingport, retiring in 2008.

Dave enjoyed playing golf and all sports.

He was an active member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church and the former Trinity Church, where he served as an Elder and on various committees for many years. He proudly attended all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and school activities over the years. He was adored by them and will be sorely missed.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Kathryn (Bosel) Hartman, whom he married August 1, 1958; his children, Tracey (Jerry) Coleman of Indiana, Andy Hartman of Madison, Ohio, and Leslie (Scott) Evans of Lisbon; his brother, Bill Hartman of Reading, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, Brandon Coleman, David Coleman, Alissa Hartman, Nicholas Hartman, Lauren (Caleb) Wycoff, and Mike (Kenzie) Evans; great grandson, Carter Wycoff and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy Morgan.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

A private memorial service for the family will follow shortly after the time of visitation with Rev. Dr. Mary Jo Bruinooge officiating. We kindly ask that everyone in attendance to please observe facemask protocol and social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

