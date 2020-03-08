David L. Hall, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lawrence Hall, 82, of Desellem Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Hall was born February 18, 1938 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clarence Earl and Dorothy Mae (Javens) Hall.

David was an over the road truck driver for more than 60 years, driving many oversized and specialty loads across the country.

He was also a U.S. Airforce veteran, serving at the end of the Korean War.

David was also a member of the Lisbon Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lisbon Eagles and enjoyed motorcycles and Bike week at Daytona.

David is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Primm) Hall, whom he married November 25, 1977; daughters, Sandi (Wendy) Brewer of Madison, Wisconsin, Barb (Bill) Kerr of Gaston, South Carolina and Linda (Dave) Rothenberger of Tieton, Washington; sons, David (Stacie) Crawford, Jr. and Jim Hall, both of Salem, and Michael (Gabrielle) Hall of Lisbon; brother, Clarence (Dori) Hall Jr., of San Antonio, Texas; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Dolly Bailey; daughter-in-law, Amy Hall.

A private memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with his final expenses.

Friends may view David’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to David’s family, please visit our floral section.