David L. Edgerton, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Edgerton, 98, of Wesley Ridge, formerly of Lisbon, Ohio, passed away at 10:23 p.m. Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 at Wesley Ridge Bishop Place.

Mr. Edgerton was born December 29, 1920, in North Jackson, Ohio, the son of the late Wilford D. and Mabel C. (Davis) Edgerton and would have celebrated his 99th birthday the past Sunday.

David was a 1938 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon and a 1943 graduate of Kent State University, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

He joined the US Navy upon graduation and was commissioned as a second lieutenant upon graduation from Officer Candidate School at Columbia University. David served as captain of a mine sweeper in the Pacific Theater during WWII.

He joined his father working at Edgerton’s IGA grocery store in Lisbon after the war and then owned and operated the store for 36 years, retiring in 1980.

Mr. Edgerton was a long-time member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, serving in many leadership roles and singing in the choir. He was a life time member of the American Legion Post 275; a Past Master of the New Lisbon Lodge #65 of F&AM; and founding member of the Lisbon Rotary Club, where he served as President and was the club’s first Paul Harris Fellow. David was inducted into the David Anderson High School Alumni Hall of Fame in 2015.

His wife, Isobel M. (Shively) Edgerton, whom he married June 22, 1947, preceded him in death September 11, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Ewing; granddaughter, Amy Edgerton and grandson, Adam Edgerton.

He is survived by his sons, David George “DG” (Cosette) Edgerton of Galena, Ohio and Thomas J. (Janice) Edgerton of Pickerington, Ohio; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Rathburn of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. A Masonic service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

