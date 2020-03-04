David J. Leemaster, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Leemaster, 62, of Rose Drive, passed away peacefully at 8:22 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

David was born March 18, 1957 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Joseph J. and Dorothy (Hager) Leemaster.

He worked as a semi and heavy equipment diesel mechanic for many area companies.

David was also Pentecostal by faith.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Williams) Leemaster, whom he married January 24, 1975; daughter, Carrie (Corey) Beckwith of Wellsville and grandchildren, Colton (Darcie Zellers) Beckwith and Haley (fiancé, Justise Cehrs) Beckwith.

In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his son, Joseph E. Leemaster.

No calling hours or funeral services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

