David J. Chapman, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Chapman, 69, of Echo Dell Rd., passed away at 5:35 a.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

David was born September 23, 1950 in Cottle, West Virginia, a son of the late Eugene and Glendora (Mullens) Chapman.

He worked as a dump truck driver for Sebastiani Trucking for over 20 years, retiring in 2013.

Dave was an avid NASCAR fan, gardener and outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing and teaching his kids to do the same. He also loved to travel, birdwatch and cook, and will be remembered for his famous barbeque ribs. David will also be remembered for his reliability and quick wit. He also loved the mountains of West Virginia and was a huge Cleveland Browns fan.

David also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Theresa (Cavalcanti) Chapman, whom he married June 14, 1997; daughters, Christina (Dwayne) Townsend Sr. and RoseAnne (Thomas Leash) Sunderland, both of Youngstown, Desiree Sunderland of Las Vegas, and Jamiae (John Spencer) Sunerland of Girard; son, Jordan Sunderland of Niles; brothers, Forrest Chapman and Charles Chapman, both of Petersburg, and Rick Chapman of Revere, Mass.; grandchildren, Dwayne (Samantha Garcia) Townsend, Jr., Devaughn Townsend, Darien Townsend, Dante A. Leash and Lilliana Willoughby; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Sue Kudary.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Brown officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. We kindly ask that everyone in attendance to please observe facemask protocol and social distancing guidelines.

