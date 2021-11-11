Darrell A. Baumgarner, Salineville, Ohio

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrell A. Baumgarner, 79, of McCormick Road, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021.

Mr. Baumgarner was born October 9, 1942 in Wellsville, a son of the late Delmar Baumgarner and the late Gay (Hatcher) Keener.

Darrell was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam era while stationed in Alaska.

He worked as a truck driver with various firms over the years, until he retired.

One of his favorite pastimes was sitting and talking with his many friends at the East Liverpool Wharf.

He is survived by his sons, Chad Baumgarner of North Lima and Santee Baumgarner of Vernal, Utah; grandchildren, Santee A. and Devyn; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Jacki Salatino of Follansbee, West Virginia and Donna White of Florida; and his special friend, Cathy Sinsley Nicholson of Lisbon.

In addition to his parents, Darrell was also preceded in death by nine siblings.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.

Private burial will take place at Columbiana County Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darrell’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends may share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

