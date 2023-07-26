SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Danyell Clark, 42, passed away at 5:20 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Hospice House following a recent illness.

Danyell was born March 1, 1981 in Salem, a daughter of the late Daniel and Helen E. (Chidester) Clark.

A graduate of Salem High School, Danyell had worked at the Robert Bycroft Sheltered Workshop and for Cherokee Rose in Salem.

She enjoyed listening to music, watching old movies and telling stories.

Danyell is survived by her sisters, Cyndee Hoover and Lisa Adams, both of Lisbon; brothers, Tim and Rick Clark, both of Lisbon; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Danyell was also preceded in death by her sister, Tammy Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Kemble Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org

