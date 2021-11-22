Danny Schafer, Lisbon, Ohio

Lisbon- Danny Schafer won his spiritual battle and defeated the enemy through victory with Christ, which led to earning his crown in Heaven on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:57 p.m. at Salem Community Hospital. Many angels working at the hospital helped his wife, daughters, family and friends visit him throughout his stay. The family feels so blessed, fortunate and grateful that they were given the opportunity to be there with him during his darkest, most difficult days. We will be forever grateful for the loving health care professionals of Salem Community Hospital that have gone above and beyond for our family.

Danny was born March 16, 1970 in Akron, Ohio. His mother was hoping for a little girl when he was born, and often talks about how “pretty” he was as a baby with his long eyelashes. She admits that she even put a dress on him at one point because she noticed how “pretty” he was as a baby. As a teenager, Danny gave his life over to Christ through baptism.

Danny graduated from Beaver Local High school as part of the Auto Mechanic program held at “JVS” in 1988.

Danny was married to his beautiful, high school sweetheart Robin (LaNeve) Schafer on July 7th, 1990. They have two daughters, Kim (Kimmie) and Kellee (Kel-bug). They were Danny’s whole world. He did everything for his family and poured his whole life into his girls. They fiercely miss him. He made sure they were always taken care of in so many ways. He always planned ahead for them and wanted more than the best for their lives.

Danny was “Dad, friend, neighbor and family” to so many people. He was a true friend and family man. Included are the family he was blessed with: Danny’s mother and father, James and Joetta Schafer, siblings- James (Karen) Schafer Jr., Brian (Amber) Schafer and Darlene (Patrick) Schafer. His daughters Kimberly (Seth) Johnson, Kellee (Evan) Cianni and Cynthia (Cece) LaNeve. Sister-in-law Mellissa (DJ) Cook and brother-in-law Paul LaNeve Jr, his neice, Magie (Paulina), Nephews-Joey (Darla), Louie (Autumn, Ayden and Jayce), Cole, Hannah, Jacob and Taylor. Brother-in-laws Danny (Melissa) Bennett and David (Becky) Bennett and Mother-in-law Jenny LaNeve. Danny joined his father-in-law Paul LaNeve in heaven. We long for the day that we will meet them again.

Danny took so much pride as partial owner of J & J Tire and Alignment located in Lisbon, Ohio. His mother, Joetta and father James Schafer began their business out of a chicken coup selling recaps beginning in 1975. They decided to name their business “J & J” for Jim and Joetta. Danny began working out of the garage as a young teenager at age 13. He was a natural, like his grandmother. His grandmother, Edna Vanaman was known for her mechanical skills. She often helped grandpa Vanaman with fixing his tractors and had a natural ability to fix anything. If anyone knew Danny, they knew that he was a “fixer” of many things. From his multiple golf carts, to his fixer-uppers and so many nifty things that he built and put together.

He was a true jack of all trades. All he needed was an idea and he would make it happen. He was a goof ball and loved to make everyone laugh. He was a child at heart and wasn’t afraid of goofing around with the kids at church or having kids over to go fishing and ride the golf carts. He loved to feed his fish and go outdoors, including having camp outs at his house. He was very witty and great at writing poems and goofy sayings. If he picked on you, it usually meant that he loved you. He tried his hardest to make everyone feel included and loved. If he had something on his mind, he would say it. Danny was a man’s man through and through. He was honorable and devoted his life to his family and friends. Danny was blessed to have the right equipment or know ‘just the right’ people able to help anyone with any need that might come about. He was always, always thinking of doing something for someone else. He and his wife took part in managing several fund raisers, raffles, benefits, poker runs, house devotionals, dinners, meals, and so much more.

Danny and his wife have been a member of Columbiana Church of Christ since about 2006. Danny loved attending the “Men’s Rally in the Valley” with the “Men of Faith” and men’s breakfasts. He was a member of the Free Mason’s. Danny was devoted to serving everyone. He and his family began a small “garage church” out of their home on Sunday afternoons and he termed it the “Christian Misfits”. Many amazing people from the community, all different beliefs and congregations were open to bring friends and talk about the bible each Sunday. In 2020, Danny and his son in law, Seth began a youtube channel called “The Shack Outback”. The slogan he liked within the channel is: “We try to make spiritual principals simple enough that even a bearded mechanic can understand them.” Danny was so very humble and never wanted to think of himself any better than anyone else. He often used his own weaknesses to display grace to others through lessons and conversations. He has now been welcomed into heaven with the words “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” Matthew 25:23

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Columbiana Church of Christ, 191 State Route 14, Columbiana, Ohio.

A service celebrating Danny’s life will begin at 4:00p.m. led by Pastor Gary Bailey and will conclude with a Masonic Service.

Private committal and burial will take place at West Beaver U.P. Church Cemetery Sunday afternoon.

The closeness of family was very important to Danny and they suggest that everyone “Pay it Forward” by sharing a meal with family, friends, and neighbors or performing some random act of kindness this holiday season to honor his memory.

