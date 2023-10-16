LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel George Stoffel, 76, passed away peacefully at 9:26 a.m., Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

George was born April 5, 1947 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of the late Charley and Elizabeth “Betty” (Crawford) Stoffel.

A 1965 graduate of Southern Local High School, George began working in the mills in Wellsville, then for the railroad and then began a 17-year career with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department where he started as a Deputy, was promoted to Sergeant and retired as a correctional officer in 2007.

George was a member of the Wellsville Masonic Lodge #180, the Wellsville VFW and the Wellsville Moose Lodge.

He also loved watching old western movies, especially when they starred John Wayne. George never met a stranger and enjoyed just sitting and shooting the breeze while enjoying a nice cold beer.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Paula (Hutcheson) Stoffel, whom he married May 26, 1989; daughters, Chelsea Jo (Zack) Lease of Salem and Tammy Stoffel of Wellsville; son, Todd (Paula) Stoffel of Wellsville; brother, Chuck Stoffel of Wellsville; grandchildren, Christopher Mackey, Melissa Heavener, Preston Stoffel, Jessica Mackey, Rileigh Stoffel, Holly Stoffel, Ryan Stoffel and Oliver Lease; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Wade Richards officiating. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. until the time of services.

